Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
Illinois Valley

Teen charged in Wednesday night shooting in Streator

Streator police (Photo provided)

By Kevin Solari

A 17-year-old from South Streator has been charged following a shooting on Wednesday night, according to a Streator Police news release.

According to the release, at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 1, Streator Police responded to a call of gunshots in the 600 block of E. Hickory Street. There, they found a vehicle that showed signs of having been damaged by gunfire

At about the same time, a vehicle reported to the Streator Police Department, also showing similar damage, according to the release.

Following an investigation, police charged the 17-year-old male from South Streator with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm, according to the release.

The suspect was taken to the La Salle County Juvenile Detention Center, according to the release.

Livingston County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the investigation.

StreatorMyWebTimesLocal NewsCrimePremiumIllinois Valley Front Headlines
Kevin Solari

Kevin Solari

Kevin Solari is a regional editor for the Shaw Local News Network