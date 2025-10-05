Teen charged in Wednesday night shooting in Streator

A 17-year-old from South Streator has been charged following a shooting on Wednesday night, according to a Streator Police news release.

According to the release, at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 1, Streator Police responded to a call of gunshots in the 600 block of E. Hickory Street. There, they found a vehicle that showed signs of having been damaged by gunfire

At about the same time, a vehicle reported to the Streator Police Department, also showing similar damage, according to the release.

Following an investigation, police charged the 17-year-old male from South Streator with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm, according to the release.

The suspect was taken to the La Salle County Juvenile Detention Center, according to the release.

Livingston County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the investigation.