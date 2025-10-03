Serena, Somonauk girls volleyball both bring home road wins: The Times Thursday Roundup

Girls volleyball

Serena d. IMSA 25-13, 25-13: At Aurora on Thursday, the visiting Huskers earned a Little Ten Conference victory with identical set scores.

Anna Hjerpe provided 11 kills, Rebekah Shugrue 15 assists, five digs and three blocks, Kendal Whiteaker seven kills and four blocks, and Brynley Glade seven digs and a pair of aces.

Parkview Christian d. Earlville 21-25, 25-22, 25-11: At Yorkville, the visiting Red Raiders dropped the nonconference match despite 16 digs from Liz Vazquez and a four-ace, six-kill night courtesy of Bailey Miller.

Somonauk d. Mendota 25-14, 25-16: At Mendota, the visiting Bobcats (11-6) bested the Trojans in straight sets.

Calli Snyder (eight digs), Ella Punsalan (five kills), Aubrey Chiavario (four kills), Ady Werner (five kills, eight digs) and Bella Rolf (six kills, 11 digs) paced the attack for victorious Somonauk,

Newark d. Rosary 25-17, 25-18: At Newark, the host Norsemen (19-3) picked up the nonconference triumph.

Heather Buhle (10 kills) and Rylie Carlson (nine kills) were the primary beneficiaries of the setting of Taylor Jeffers (12 assists, three aces) and Ella Bromeland (12 assists, two aces). Morgen Hergenhahn led the back row with 13 digs.

Flanagan-Cornell d. Ridgeview 25-19, 27-25: At the Nest in Flanagan, the host Falcons recorded the Heart of Illinois Conference win in straight sets.

Seneca d. Woodland 25-18, 25-17: At Seneca, the host Fighting Irish (16-6 overall, 5-1 TCC) topped the Warriors (6-15 overall, 0-7 TCC) in the Tri-County Conference match led by Graysen Provance’s 14 assists, Brooklyn Sheedy’s eight kills and a five-kill, four-ace night from Lexi Buis.

Henry-Sen. d. Marquette 25-15, 25-6: At Henry, the visiting Crusaders lost to the Tri-County Conference-leading and undefeated Mallards (22-0 overall, 6-0 TCC).

Coal City d. Streator 26-24, 15-25, 27-25: At Coal City, the visiting Bulldogs won the middle set convincingly but lost the opener and rubber sets in extra points to fall to 15-8-1 overall and 5-4 in the Illinois Central Eight.

Boys soccer

Somonauk/Leland/Newark 4, Oregon 2: At Oregon, the visiting Bobcats improved to 12-4-2 with the conference victory.

Roanoke-Benson 3, Serena 0: At Roanoke, the visiting Huskers (7-11-3) were shut out in the nonconference loss.

Lisle 6, Streator 0: At the James Street Rec Area, the host Bulldogs (1-17 overall, 0-5 ICE) suffered the Illinois Central Eight Conference defeat.

Girls swimming

L-P Co-Op 129, Olympia 59, Pontiac 19: At Pontiac, Sam Nauman and Finley Jobst each won two individual events and swam on two winning relays.

Nauman won the 100-yard freestyle (56.87) and 100 backstroke (59), and Jobst won the 200 individual medley (2:29.49) and the 100 butterfly (1:05.97).

Nauman and Jobst swam with Dawsynn Kettman and Anna Weitl to win the 200 freestyle relay (1:50.26).

Nauman, Kettman, Clara Weitl and Lillian Clayton won the 200 medley relay (2:06.39), and Jobst, Anna Weitl, Clara Weitl and Addisyn Budnick won the 400 freestyle relay (4:12.12).

Anna Weitl won the 200 freestyle (2:11.92), and Budnick won the 500 freestyle (6:00.61).