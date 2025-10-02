Streator Leading Ladies add new community service award for local grads

The monthly meeting of the Streator Leading Ladies was held Sept. 18 at Chipper’s Grill. (Derek Barichello - dbarichello@shawmedia.com)

The monthly meeting of the Streator Leading Ladies was held Sept. 18 at Chipper’s Grill.

President Jill Newbold conducted the meeting. Correspondence included thank-you notes from Lanae Lucas and Zeel Patel for their recent scholarships.

Guests welcomed were Merianne Morris and Sandy Shartzer.

Treasurer Carolyn Erler reported on the very successful fundraiser held at the Bullpen.

The members voted to establish a Beckie Chismarick Community Service Award for a Streator High School female graduate in addition to the existing one for a Woodland graduate.

Members will be serving refreshments at the Engle Lane production in October.

The future monthly projects were chosen, including Safe Journey, remembering the Veterans with cards, Guardian Angel, bell ringing, Heart education, care packages for servicemen and hosting a dance for the Streator Unlimited.

The members will be selling the large Kringles again. Pre-orders are now being accepted and will be available at the Holiday Market on Nov. 29 at the Bruce Township Hall.

If interested in placing an order, please contact any member or 815-257-0131. Proceeds will go towards the scholarship fund and the Math Awards.

The next meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 16, at Chippers.

Streator’s Leading Ladies welcomes anyone interested in joining this active service organization to contact any member or attend the next meeting.