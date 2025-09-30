Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
Illinois Valley

OSF HealthCare adds new primary care doctor in Princeton

Dr. Adam Kress joins to expand patient access starting Sept. 14

OSF HealthCare in Princeton is expanding access to primary care in Princeton with the addition of Dr. Adam Kress, who began seeing patients on Sept. 14.

OSF HealthCare in Princeton is expanding access to primary care in Princeton with the addition of Dr. Adam Kress, who began seeing patients on Sept. 14. (Photo provided by OSF)

By Shaw Local News Network

OSF HealthCare in Princeton is expanding access to primary care in Princeton with the addition of Dr. Adam Kress, who began seeing patients on Sept. 14.

Kress joins OSF Medical Group, Primary Care at 535 Park Ave. E., offering services that include well-child and pediatric care, addiction medicine, and chronic disease management.

He earned a Bachelor of Science from Loyola University and his medical degree from Midwestern University’s Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Patients, new and existing, can schedule appointments with Dr. Kress or his care team by calling 815-875-4531.

Bureau CountyBCRPrincetonIllinois Valley Front Headlines
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois