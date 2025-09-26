Sandwich’s Kia Kern wins KRC golf title; Ottawa finishes unbeaten regular season: The Times Thursday Roundup

Sandwich's Kia Kern won the individual championship of the Kishwaukee River Conference Meet on Thursday. (Provided by Sandwich High School)

Boys golf

Sandwich’s Kern wins KRC title: At the Kishwaukee River Conference meet at Randall Oaks Golf Club in Dundee, Sandwich senior Kia Kern fired a 4-over 75 to take the individual championship Thursday. The Indians carded a 338 team score to finish behind first-place Woodstock (335) and runner-up Woodstock North (336).

Sandwich had counting scores from Nolan Oros (8th, 81), Kyle Michels (T-20th, 91) and Finley Taxis (T-20th, 91).

Ottawa 150, Mendota 163: At Mendota Golf Club, the visiting Pirates completed an undefeated regular season in non-tournament play led by co-medalists Colt Bryson and Jacob Armstrong, both carding 36s.

Joshua Armstrong with a 38 and either Bryer Harris or Logan Cottingham with a 40 rounded out the Ottawa scorecard.

Streator 13th, Woodland 16th at Pontiac: In the 33rd annual Pontiac Indian Scramble at Pontiac Elks Country Club, the Bulldogs finished 9-under as a team, while Woodland swung to a 2-under score.

Girls volleyball

Manteno d. Streator 25-21, 25-14: At Manteno, the visiting Bulldog Spikers (11-6 overall, 4-3 Illinois Central Eight) dropped the ICE Conference match.

Kinslee Sweeden with four kills, three aces and 10 assists, Aubrey Jacobs with five kills, two blocks and seven digs, Caitlyn Talty with 10 digs and Malea Zavada with three kills and a pair of blocks led Streator.

Earlville d. Sandwich 25-21, 25-19: At Sandwich, the visiting Red Raiders earned the nonconference victory.

Earlville was paced by six assists from Audrey Scherer, nine kills courtesy of Bailey Miller, two aces served up by Jacey Helgesen and Liz Vazquez’s nine digs.

For Sandwich (5-16), Rylee Huml (seven digs), Bella Isadore (nine digs), Khloe White (eight assists, three aces), Kayden Corneils (three digs), Bailey Frieders (three kills) and Kyra Johnson (three kills) were among the leaders.

Henry-Senachwine d. Dwight 28-26, 26-24: At Dwight, the Trojans pushed the undefeated Mallards in the Tri-County Conference loss.

Putnam County def. Woodland 25-13, 25-11: At Woodland School, the Warriors dropped the TCC match to the Panthers.

Heyworth def. Fieldcrest 26-24, 26-24: At Heyworth, the Knights fell in the Heart of Illinois Conference matchup with the Hornets.

Girls golf

St. Bede 188, Ottawa 190: At Deer Park Golf Club, the Pirates shot their best score of the season on senior night despite the loss to the Bruins.

Gwen Jimenez led the way with a personal-best 44, followed by senior Lila Windy (47, personal best), Mara McCullough (47) and Audrina Banushi (51). Senior Ava Ramza had a 55 and classmate Skylar Nodland a 60.

Seneca 189, Dwight 206: At The Creek, the Fighting Irish (16-3) celebrated the senior night of Cameron Stecken and Brooklyn Szafranski – both part of a 46-4 dual record the past four years – with a win over the Trojans.

Piper Stenzel took medalist honors with a 41, followed by counting scores from Stecken (45), Haiden Lavarier (51) and Vivienne Cronkrite (52).

Sandwich 6th at KRC meet: At Randall Oaks, the Indians finished sixth with a 497.

Brynn Butler led Sandwich with a 119 to place 22nd, followed by Grace Mikkelson (26th, 122), Callie Kesselring (28th, 123) and Autumn Koesler (34th, 133).