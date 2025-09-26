Mendota Police detain suspect following Thursday evening shooting

On Thursday evening, Mendota Police responded to reports of a shooting at the intersection of Fourth Avenue and Sixth Street.

According to a news release, officers arrived around 8:04 p.m. after receiving reports that a person had been shot. A preliminary investigation found that a suspect fired one round into a vehicle, hitting a person in the leg.

The person was taken to a nearby hospital, treated and later released.

About an hour after the shooting, police located and detained a suspect at a business in Peru, according to the release. After an interview, the suspect was taken to La Salle County Jail pending formal charges.

Police say the incident appears isolated and the investigation is ongoing. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.