IVCC Foundation awards $377K in scholarships to 327 students

More than 400 people attended IVCC’s annual scholarship ceremony to recognize and celebrate donors and recipients. The IVCC Foundation awarded scholarships totaling $377,000 to more than 300 students this school year. (Photo provided by IVCC)

Illinois Valley Community College Foundation’s 29th annual Scholarship Recognition Ceremony drew record numbers on Sept. 10, with over 400 people in attendance.

Recipients, donors, faculty and staff, and family members gathered in the IVCC gymnasium to celebrate at the IVCC Foundation’s 29th annual scholarship recognition ceremony.

A total of $377,000 was awarded to 327 students for the 2025-2026 school year, and more than 130 of those students gathered to meet the donors, according to an IVCC news release.

Executive Director of the Foundation, Tracy Beattie and College President Dr. Tracy Morris did the welcome and introductions while Foundation directors presented certificates to the students.

“The support of our donors is more than financial assistance; it is a vote of confidence in our students’ potential. These students are not only pursuing degrees, they are chasing dreams and building futures,” Beattie said in a news release.

According to the news release, since its establishment in 1976, the Foundation has supported students through scholarships and provided financial support for innovative IVCC educational programs and services.

To become a part of that effort and create an IVCC Foundation scholarship, contact Beattie at 815-224-0550 or email tracy_beattie@ivcc.edu.