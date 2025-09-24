Ottawa police investigate shooting on Huron Street

Police said a 20-year-old man was shot early Wednesday in the 1600 block of Huron Street in Ottawa. He was treated with non-life-threatening injuries - no suspect is in custody as of Wednesday morning.

A 20-year-old man was treated and released from the hospital after being shot Wednesday morning in Ottawa, police said.

Officers were dispatched about 12:40 a.m. to the 1600 block of Huron Street, where they found the man with a gunshot wound, according to a news release from the Ottawa Police Department.

Ottawa Fire Department medics took the man to OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police said investigators believe the shooting was an isolated incident and said there is no threat to the public.

Police confirmed that no suspect was in custody as of Wednesday afternoon.

Police asked anyone with information or surveillance footage relevant to the investigation to call the department’s nonemergency line at 815-433-2131 or email msarti50@ottawapdfd.org.