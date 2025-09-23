Popular Oglesby restaurant Oriental Kitchen reopens

As the Chinese usher in the Year of the Tiger, this simple dinner of Chinese lo mein will give you a tantalizing taste of Chinese cooking with very little effort. (MCT News)

An Oglesby favorite has reopened.

Oriental Kitchen recently reopened at 146 E. Walnut St. The Chinese restaurant offers carry-out only and accepts cash only.

It can be reached at 815-361-0101. Hours are 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

