Popular Oglesby restaurant Oriental Kitchen reopens

Carryout-only Chinese spot now open Wednesdays through Sundays

As the Chinese usher in the Year of the Tiger, this simple dinner of Chinese lo mein will give you a tantalizing taste of Chinese cooking with very little effort. (MCT News)

By Stephanie Jaquins, Shaw Local News Network correspondent

An Oglesby favorite has reopened.

Oriental Kitchen recently reopened at 146 E. Walnut St. The Chinese restaurant offers carry-out only and accepts cash only.

It can be reached at 815-361-0101. Hours are 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

The Times / NewsTribune / Bureau County Republican is committed to keeping readers up to date with business happenings in the area. Much of our reporting relies on what we see and hear, but we’re also reaching out to readers for tips on business items. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email newsroom@mywebtimes.com.

