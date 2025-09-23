Chicago man charged following Mendota standoff

A Chicago man was charged with aggravated domestic battery after an incident Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025, in Mendota that led to a three-hour standoff with police. There were no injuries. (Scott Anderson)

A Chicago man was charged with aggravated domestic battery after a Tuesday morning incident in Mendota that led to a three-hour standoff with police. There were no injuries.

Shaquille O. Jones, 32, surrendered to Mendota police at 1:13 p.m., approximately three hours after he refused to come out of a residence located in the 1100 block of Fifth Street, Mendota.

Mendota Police Chief Jason Martin reported at 2:20 p.m. that Jones was being charged with aggravated domestic battery and would be transported to La Salle County Jail.

Martin said the incident began shortly before 10 a.m. Tuesday when a woman came to the police station to file a domestic violence report. Mendota police officers responded to the residence and Jones refused to come out.

“He pretty much barricaded himself in there,” Martin said. “We made contact (through a window), built a rapport with him, got him to calm down.”

No shots were fired and Jones surrendered without injury to himself or others.

Mendota police had urged residents to steer clear of the scene and attempted to evacuate neighboring residences, with mixed success. A few gawkers yielded to curiosity and had to be turned away from the scene, Martin said, while a few neighbors disclosed medical conditions that kept them from being moved.