Hennepin unveils sculpture, dedicates Bridge to Wetlands named for former mayor

Abbott Michael Calhoun approaches the newly installed "Grazing Cattle" sculpture by renowned artist The Rev. Joseph Heyd of Saint Bede Abbey for blessing after prayer at the river front on September 20, 2025 in Hennepin. (Kyle Russell)

Hennepin Mayor Quentin J. Buffington spoke while dedicating the “Grazing Cattle”, a public art sculpture, on Saturday. The unveiling and dedication of the sculpture was a part of a two-part ceremony, as the official opening of the Kevin Coleman bridge to the wetlands.

“Public art has a unique way of enriching our environment,” Buffington. “It tells our story, brightens our spaces and inspires connection and conversation.”

“Grazing Cattle” was purchased in cooperation with the Walter Durley Boyle Trust and Saint Bede Abbey, and created by artist Father Joseph Heyd of Saint Bede Abbey in Peru.

Rich Cummings, a former student of Heyd and curator of his collection, said Heyd was an amazing man who would be thrilled to see his work – what he called “those crazy things” – overlooking the Illinois River.

“I think we can look to his origins with simple geometric shapes, his studio, which was originally a dairy barn — which he actually shared with the cows,” Cummings said. “So, we can look to that to see where his inspiration came from and I don’t think we could have picked a perfect setting.”

The sculpture presents cows as geometric shapes that will cast whimsical shadows as nature’s light plays across the many facets, according to a city news release. It was placed on a bluff overlooking the Illinois River. Metal fabricator and welder Frank Boggio of Hennepin carefully restored the artworks and metalwork.

The dedication of the sculpture concluded with comments from Steve Mignone, a long-time friend and associate of Heyd, and a blessing from St. Bede Abbot Michael Calhoun.

Following the dedication, the community headed down to the Wetlands Bridge.

“This bridge is more than a structure,” Buffington said. “It directly connects our community to over 2,500 acres of wetlands and the trails of wild and plant life that make this region so extraordinary. It represents vision, perseverance and teamwork.”

The bridge, the brainchild of former Mayor Kevin Coleman, has been in the works for over 20 years.

Coleman said throughout the years, he never stopped working towards a direct connection from Hennepin to the Wetlands.

The bridge is an iron and wood structure that spans over Coffee Creek and allows for pedestrian and bicycle traffic.

According to a news release, the almost $800,000 bridge project was funded through a combination of local and state grants as well as generous community support, marking a significant investment in both the village’s infrastructure and its connection to nature.

President and Executive Director of the Wetlands Initiative, Paul Botts, said the Wetlands are now at 3,100 acres and visitors have the option to walk, bike, or use any non-motorized means on the two trails.

“I want to see the next generations, you can get up close and personal,” he said about visitors to the area.

Rich and Nic Keegan spoke about the donation of the property, followed by Ken Giodano, who spoke about the design and engineering of the project.

Right before the ribbon cutting, Cummings told the crowd he had been keeping a secret — the city had named the bridge in honor of former mayor Coleman, who never tired in his pursuit to connect Hennepin to the wetlands.

“Wow, I’m kind of speechless,” Coleman said. “It’s quite an honor to have something named after you...I guess keeping at it to have my name or the family name put on something in the Village of Hennepin. I’m very honored.”

The ceremony ended with a blessing from Calhoun.