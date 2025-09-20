St. Bede rolls to 56-0 nonconference football win at Lewistown: BCR Saturday roundup

Football

St. Bede 56, Lewistown 0: Six different players found the end zone for the Bruins who held a 48-0 halftime lead on the way to a non-conference victory in a Saturday matinee at Lewistown.

Logan Marquez ran for two touchdowns while quarterback Gino Ferrari ran for one and passed for another as the Bruins improved to 2-2 heading into Friday’s game at Marquette.

Also scoring rushing touchdowns were De Le Torre, AJ Hermes and Brody Burris (68 yards) while Carson Riva had a TD reception and Stuart McGunnigal returned a punt for another score, both for 30 yards.

Cross Country

At Walnut: Maddox Moore led host Bureau Valley to a seventh-place finish (259 points) in the 42-team Dale Donner Invitational, finishing 19th in a personal record 16:59.40. Also scoring for the Storm were Alex Attig (53rd, 18:17.10), Andrew Roth (127th, 20:37.60), Alex Gallardo (46th, 18:05.50) and Adrian Gallardo (51st, 18:11.30).

The Bureau Valley girls placed 15th with 336 points, led by Gemma Moore, who ran a season-best 21:26.30 to finish 36th. Other scorers for the Storm were Summer Hamilton (71st, 23:17.50), Ella Wilt (90th, 24:08.20), Leah House (98th, 24:45.20), and Mya Nugent (103rd, 25:08.50).)

Elmwood (84) won the girls championship while East Dubuque (94 points) took the boys’ title

At Geneseo: In a meet scored by year in school, junior Ruby Acker turned in Princeton’s best finish of seventh (21:21) at the Geneseo Invite. Classmate Alexandra Waca was 18th (23:02).

For seniors, Augustus Swanson finished 18th (18:34) and Avery Waca was 25th (23:02).

Boys golf

At Princeton: Medalist Jonas Fitzgerald and Mendota won Saturday’s Princeton Invite at Chapel Hill Golf Course with a team score of 317. Hall (335) was second, Princeton (356) fourth and L-P (364) tied for fifth.

Fitzgerald edged Rock Falls’ Lucas Porter by playoff to take top honors, both shooting a 76.

Princeton senior Jackson Mason finished 1-stroke back at 77 to place third. Mendota’s Ashtyn Stamberger took fourth at 79 with Hall’s Joseph Perez and Clayton Fusinetti shooting an 81 to tie for fifth with Mendota’s Dane Doyle and Grady Jones.

Also scoring for Princeton were Stihl Brokaw (15th, 88), Andrew Boughton (25th, 95), Cayden Benavidez (30th, 97) and Beckett Funderberg (27th, 96).

For Hall, Noah Plym was 14th (85), Johnni Escatel 15th (88), and Jimmie Jablonski 22nd (91).

Girls golf

At LaSalle: Princeton placed third in the La Salle-Peru Lady Cavs Scramble with a 64, two strokes behind first-place Kaneland and second-place Plainfield North, who both carded a 62.

Princeton’s team was made up of Reese Reviglio, Hanna Claiborne, Illyana Jones and coach Brandon Crawford.