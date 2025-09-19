La Salle County marriage licenses: Sept. 1-12, 2025

Here is the list of couples who applied for La Salle County marriage licenses from Sept. 1 through Sept. 12, 2025.

Here is the list of couples who applied for La Salle County marriage licenses from Sept. 1 through Sept. 12, 2025.

Nicholas Ronald Frye of Ottawa and Alexandra Louise McDonnell of Ottawa

Ronald Richard Lahman III of Wenona and Kathrine Ann Deinert of Wenona

Jospeh Michael Kellams of Saint John, Ind. and Jamie Lynn Carlson of Saint John, Ind.

Jacob Andrew Ovanic of Glen Carbon and Amanda Christine Sommer of Glen Carbon

Jacob Alan Black of Streator and Addison Ann Price of Streator

Alec Austin Yates of Carmel, Ind. and Julia Marilyn Kaster of Carmel, Ind.

Jack Griffin Clausel of Elgin and Emily Elizabeth Ness of Elgin

Corey Jay Pohlman of Ottawa and Suzanne Artemise Loebach of Marseilles

Frank Charles Senica III of La Salle and Haley Nicole Duncan of La Salle

Rodney Jay Rod II of LaMoille and Felicia Christine Sassin of LaMoille

Luke Jeffrey Blakley of Ottawa and Jaidan Marie Monet Mathews of Ottawa

Joshua Ryan Eplin of Streator and Kiegan Ann Gelsthorpe of Streator

Thomas Travis Harvey of Peru and Amara Serena Hatley of Peru

Phillip Lee McDonald of Marseilles and Kara Ann McConville of Marseilles

Mark David Mayhew of Streator and Kimberly Ann Overton of Streator

Tomasz Antoni Augustyniak of Dalzell and Hannah Jay Parochetti of Dalzell

John Patrick Rose of Oglesby and Rachel Helen Dose of Oglesby

Johnathan Dale Ruddy of Cornell and Sydney Lane Shepherd of Pontiac

David Michael DiSantis of Earlville and Tiffany Lynn Bridgewater of Earlville

Tyler Raymond Purcell of Oglesby and Taylor Ann Piontek of Oglesby

Tommy Lee Woodyer of Ottawa and Alyssa Denay Sallis of Ottawa