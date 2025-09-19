La Salle County marriage licenses: Sept. 1-12, 2025

Here is the list of couples who applied for La Salle County marriage licenses from Sept. 1 through Sept. 12, 2025.
Nicholas Ronald Frye of Ottawa and Alexandra Louise McDonnell of Ottawa
Ronald Richard Lahman III of Wenona and Kathrine Ann Deinert of Wenona
Jospeh Michael Kellams of Saint John, Ind. and Jamie Lynn Carlson of Saint John, Ind.
Jacob Andrew Ovanic of Glen Carbon and Amanda Christine Sommer of Glen Carbon
Jacob Alan Black of Streator and Addison Ann Price of Streator
Alec Austin Yates of Carmel, Ind. and Julia Marilyn Kaster of Carmel, Ind.
Jack Griffin Clausel of Elgin and Emily Elizabeth Ness of Elgin
Corey Jay Pohlman of Ottawa and Suzanne Artemise Loebach of Marseilles
Frank Charles Senica III of La Salle and Haley Nicole Duncan of La Salle
Rodney Jay Rod II of LaMoille and Felicia Christine Sassin of LaMoille
Luke Jeffrey Blakley of Ottawa and Jaidan Marie Monet Mathews of Ottawa
Joshua Ryan Eplin of Streator and Kiegan Ann Gelsthorpe of Streator
Thomas Travis Harvey of Peru and Amara Serena Hatley of Peru
Phillip Lee McDonald of Marseilles and Kara Ann McConville of Marseilles
Mark David Mayhew of Streator and Kimberly Ann Overton of Streator
Tomasz Antoni Augustyniak of Dalzell and Hannah Jay Parochetti of Dalzell
John Patrick Rose of Oglesby and Rachel Helen Dose of Oglesby
Johnathan Dale Ruddy of Cornell and Sydney Lane Shepherd of Pontiac
David Michael DiSantis of Earlville and Tiffany Lynn Bridgewater of Earlville
Tyler Raymond Purcell of Oglesby and Taylor Ann Piontek of Oglesby
Tommy Lee Woodyer of Ottawa and Alyssa Denay Sallis of Ottawa