Seneca’s girls, Sandwich’s boys pick up victories at Edgebrook: The Times Wednesday Roundup

Girls golf

Seneca 199, Sandwich 243: At Edgebrook on Wednesday, the visiting Fighting Irish (15-3) bested their former conference rivals led by medalist Piper Stenzel’s nine-hole 41.

Cam Stecken’s 48, Brooklyn Szafranski’s 54 and Haiden Lavarier’s 56 rounded out the Seneca scorecard.

Boys golf

Sandwich 169, Seneca 176, Plano 184: At Edgebrook, the host Indians (12-1) won a triangular paced by co-medalists Nolan Oros and Kai Kern, who both carded 38s. Braden Ballard (46) and Kaden Clevenger (47) also put in counting scores for Sandwich.

Cooper Thorson (41), Cody Malak (44), Raiden Terry (45) and Zander Newberry (46) scored for Seneca (10-5).

Brandon Ramos (41) and Quentin Santoria (45) led Plano.

Girls volleyball

Woodstock North d. Sandwich 25-14, 25-13: At Sandwich, the host Indians (5-12) were defeated despite three blocks from Kayden Cornelis, three kills and two blocks from Alayla Harris, Shayla Green’s five digs and a six-assist, four-dig performance from Khloe White.

Newark d. LaMoille 25-6, 25-10: At LaMoille, the visiting Norsemen (14-3 overall, 3-0 Little Ten) topped the Lions in conference play.

Ella Bromeland (three aces, eight assists), Rylie Carlson (10 kills, two aces) and Taylor Jeffers (six aces, nine assists, five digs) spearheaded the Newark attack.

Flanagan-Cornell d. Dwight 25-22, 23-25, 25-14: At the Nest in Flanagan, the host Falcons earned a straight-sets nonconference victory.

Seneca d. Gardner-S. Wilmington 25-13, 25-15: At Gardner, the visiting Fighting Irish improved to 12-5 on the season with the nonconference win.

Emma Mino (17 assists), Tori Skelton (12 service points) and Brooklyn Sheedy (14 kills) led the Seneca attack.

Lexington d. Fieldcrest 25-19, 25-18: At Minonk, the host Knights dropped the Heart of Illinois Conference match.

Girls tennis

Streator 5, St. Bede 0: At Streator, the host Bulldogs blanked the Bedans to win their second consecutive meet.