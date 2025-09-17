Streator volleyball sweeps past Dwight: The Times Tuesday Roundup

Girls volleyball

Streator 2, Dwight 0: At Pops Dale Gymnasium, the Bulldogs improved to 9-3 on the season with a 27-25, 25-20 win over the Trojans on Tuesday.

Aubrey Jacobs led Streator with 10 kills, three blocks, six digs and six assists. The Bulldogs also had productive matches from Alexa Barr (four kills, an ace, three digs), Malea Zavada (three kills, four blocks), Kinslee Sweeden (three kills, two blocks, four digs, nine assists) and Maiya Lansford (11 digs).

Kaneland 2, Ottawa 0: At Maple Park, the Pirates dropped a 25-18, 25-22 decision to the Knights in Interstate 8 Conference play.

Serena 2, Earlville 0: At Serena, the Huskers picked up a 25-14, 25-14 Little Ten Conference win over the Red Raiders.

Serena was led by Anna Hjerpe (nine digs, seven kills, two aces), Rebekah Shugrue (20 assists, five digs, two blocks), Kendall Whiteaker (six kills, an ace, a block), Alexa McNally (four digs, four kills) and Maddie Young (five kills).

Bailey Miller had three kills, an ace and nine digs for Earlville.

Somonauk 2, Indian Creek 0: At Somonauk, the Bobcats (8-4, 4-0) topped the Timberwolves 25-17, 25-13 in the LTC match.

Somonauk was led by Ady Werner (12 kills, six digs), Brooke Bahrey (eight service points, 21 assists), Bella Rolf (five kills, five digs, a block), Ella Punsalan (two kills), Abby Hohmann (three blocks) and Kaydence Eade (five aces).

Leland 2, IMSA 0: At Aurora, the Panthers earned a 25-20, 25-12 win over the Titans in LTC play.

Flanagan-Cornell 2, Dee-Mack 1: At Mackinaw, the Falcons picked up a 25-21, 18-25, 25-21 Heart of Illinois Conference win over the Chiefs.

Eureka 2, Fieldcrest 0: At Eureka, the Knights dropped a 25-20, 25-13 HOIC decision to the Hornets.

Boys golf

Ottawa 150, Rochelle 152: At Deer Park Country Club, the Pirates slipped past the Hubs in the Interstate 8 Conference dual to finish unbeaten in league play.

Ottawa received 36s from Bryer Harris and Colt Bryson, with Jacob Armstrong adding a 37 and Rylee Hogue chipping in a 39.

Streator 161, Reed-Custer 203: At The Eastwood Golf Course, the Bulldogs — led by medalist Kolden Neumann’s even-par 36 — topped the Comets in the Illinois Central Eight Conference dual.

Streator also had Jack Studnicki card a 39, while Brennen Stillwell and Brody Elias each posted a 43.

St. Bede 158, Dwight 176, Marquette 199: At Spring Creek Golf Course in Spring Valley, the Crusaders fell to the Bruins and Trojans.

Braxton Nelle led Marquette with a 42, with other counting scores coming from Griffin Dobberstein (48), Sawyer Ernat (53) and Connor Cooper (56).

Seneca 173, Woodland 187, Putnam County 199: At Edgewood Golf Course in McNabb, the Fighting Irish (9-4, 4-2) topped both the Warriors and Panthers in the Tri-County Conference triangular.

Cooper Thorson led Seneca with a 42, while Raiden Terry and Zander Newberry each had 43s and Cody Malak a 45.

Serena 188, Hinckley-Big Rock 206: At The Creek Golf Course in Morris, the Huskers took the Little Ten Conference dual from the Royals.

Payton Twait led Serena with a 46, while Hendrix Johnson and Cash Raikes each had 47s and Ethan Stark a 48.

Midland 171, Brimfield 174, Newark 181: At Lacon Country Club, the Norsemen fell to the host Timberwolves and the Indians.

Jonathan Nicosia and Jimmy Kath had 44s to lead Newark, with David Ulrich adding a 45 and Jaxon Collins a 48.

Sandwich 164, Marengo 196, Woodstock North 171: At Edgebrook Golf Course, the host Indians improved their dual record to 10-1 overall and 6-0 in Kishwaukee River Conference play.

Kai Kern and Nolan Oros shared medalist honors for Sandwich after each posted a 40. Alex Bland added a career-best 41 and Finley Taxis a 43.

Fieldcrest ties for 3rd at Eureka: At the six-team Birdhouse Open at Kaufman Park Golf Course, the Knights scored a team score of 164 to tie for third with El Paso-Gridley.

Fieldcrest’s Carter Senko placed second individually with a 2-over 36. Eli Gerdes (11th, 40), Zachary Harms (25th, 44) and Ryan Ehrnthaller (26th, 44) added counting scores.

Girls golf

La Salle-Peru 196, Ottawa 236, Mendota 271: At the Mendota Golf Club, the Pirates finished ahead of the Trojans but behind the Cavaliers in the triangular.

Ottawa was led by Mara McCullough (55), Lila Windy (58), Gwen Jimenez (60) and Skylar Nodland (63).

Seneca 192, Iroquois West 213, Watseka 215, Dwight 220: At Dwight Country Club, the Irish (14-3) were led to the quadrangular victory by Piper Stenzel, who took medalist honors with a 43.

Seneca also had solid contributions from Cam Stecken (46), Vivienne Cronkrite (51), Haiden Lavarier (52), Josie Mitchell (52) and Brooklyn Szafranski (54).

Marengo 209, Sandwich 257: At Marengo Ridge Golf Club, the Indians fell short in the KRC dual.

Callie Kesselring’s 55 led Sandwich, with adding scores from Brynn Butler (63), Grace Mikkelson (69) and Autumn Koesler (70).

Boys soccer

Plano 9, Earlville 0: At Earlville, the host Red Raiders fell to the Reapers.

Girls cross country

Ottawa 31, Princeton 36, La Salle-Peru 61: At Baker Lake in Peru, the Pirates won the event with Georgia Kirkpatrick (5th, 23 minutes, 17 seconds), Ailey Harstad (7th, 24:00), Haley Sloan (8th, 24:06), Riley Thrush (9th, 24:24) and Sophia Hart (12th, 24:43) leading the way.

Streator Luca Trammel placed fourth in 23:11 with Giselle Guadarrama finishing 23rd in 26:25. Somonauk’s Junia Johnson was 32nd in 27:51.

Boys cross country

Ottawa wins 7-team event, Somonauk runner-up: At Baker Lake in Peru, the Pirates scored 42 points to claim first place, while the Bobcats had 70 to finish second and Streator 115 to place fifth.

Somonauk’s Landin Stillwell ran to the individual championship in a time of 16:48, followed by teammates Caden Hamer (5th, 17:55), Gunnar Swenson (9th, 18:26), Porter Snider (29th, 21:53) and Aidan Wesson (31st, 22:10).

Ottawa’s Connor Medina was third in 17:16, followed by squadmates Atlas Brown (6th, 18:03), Aries Brown (11th, 19:15), Kaleb Nimke (13th, 19:39) and Grant Smithmeyer (14th, 19:39).

Chase Lane led Streator with a 16th-place finish in 19:59, followed by Gabe Gutierrez (20th, 20:30), Trenton Studnicki (25th, 21:28) and Jack Rees (26th, 21:32).