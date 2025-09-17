Shaw Local

Spring Valley looks to upgrade Barto Landing

Spring Valley is looking to make renovations at Barto Boat Landing by applying for a state grant. (Scott Anderson)

By Bill Freskos

Spring Valley is seeking state funding to help pay for improvements at Barto Landing.

During their regular meeting Monday night, the Spring Valley City Council approved applying for a Boat Access Area Development Grant from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources to resurface the asphalt parking lot at the landing.

The project is estimated to cost about $95,000. The grant program offers up to 100% reimbursement, with a maximum award of $200,000.

A timeline on the project is not known at this time.

