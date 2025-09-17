If this were a birthday party, there’d be a great many candles on top of the cake.

Grace United Methodist Church turns 175 this year. Members of the La Salle congregation will cap off the event on “Celebration Sunday,” Sept. 21. The event includes a video message from Bishop Dan Schwerin and a sermon by the Rev. Christian Coon, Director of Congregational Development.

Members rejoiced at enjoying the milestone anniversary as a community.

“It’s wonderful,” Ginny Kochanowski, a longtime member of the congregation. “They’re such a caring group. They speak to you and care for you.”

This is a photo of First Methodist Church in the late 1960s when the church was located at Fifth and Gooding Streets. The congregation moved to the current location on Chartres in La Salle in 1970 and became known as Grace United Methodist Church. This Sunday, the congregation celebrates its 175th anniversary. (Photo provided by Leann Wilcoxen)

Grace United Methodist Church (motto: “Open hearts, open minds, open doors”) is a missions-minded church with outreach on local, national and worldwide levels. Members donate to local food pantries, serve meals to the homeless and provide round-the-clock food and hygiene products through the “Dry Food Pantry” outside the main door.

George and Barb White were instrumental in getting the food assistance off the ground and said they are pleased to reflect on what Grace United has done for the community.

“It is an amazing accomplishment for our congregation to sustain the church for 175 years,” they said in an email statement. “It is also important to remember our beginnings as Methodists in the La Salle-Peru area. Having this celebration is giving us an opportunity to reflect on our history and also plan for our future.”

Through the General Board of Global Ministries, Grace UMC helps support a hospital in Haiti and, domestically, missions and projects in South Dakota, West Virginia and Louisiana.

Leann Wilcoxen, chair of the Missions and Stewardship Committee, said she’s always been impressed with the generosity and willingness of members of our Church to work together on outreach programs.

“No matter who is organizing a particular project, our congregation responds to the opportunity to put our faith in action,” she said. “Whether we are planning a monthly meal for PADS, serving at Culver’s, crocheting or knitting prayer shawls, or working to maintain the Church, this all strengthens our bond as a community of faith and helps us to make a difference locally, nationally and worldwide.

“Planning for the 175th Anniversary Celebration of Grace United Methodist Church has given us a chance to remember our shared experiences and be grateful for the love and support we have shared.”

The Rev. Dr. Solomon Sudhakar, Ph.D., said the mission of the church is to “make disciples of Jesus Christ for the transformation of the world,” and their vision for the future is to “Love Boldly, Serve Joyfully, Lead Courageously!”

“It is God’s guidance and God’s faithfulness, along with countless number of Lay leaders and Ministers that led us through the past 175 years.”

“Our church is open to all, and we encourage families to come worship with us,” the Whites said. “Our congregation is like a family that loves and supports one another. Our members make a point to welcome new faces to our services.”