Fire Capt. Zeller retires after nearly 30 years

La Salle Council OKs hiring replacement, water repair contract

Capt. Brian Zeller

Capt. Brian Zeller (Photo provided by Jerry Janick)

By Tom Collins

La Salle Fire Department Capt. Brian Zeller is hanging up his dress blues after nearly 30 years’ service.

The council approved the request during Monday night’s meeting.

Zeller started as a paid on-call firefighter in May of 1997 and then transitioned to a full-time firefighter in July of 1999.

“I’ve known Brian his entire career,” Fire Chief Jerry Janick said. “He’s an outstanding firefighter and a great leader. We are definitely going to miss him in our department.”

In a companion action, the council approved a request to hire a candidate from the Firefighter Eligibility List per the recommendation of the city’s Police and Fire Commissioners.

In other news:

The council awarded a $412,746.65 contract to Universal Asphalt & Excavating, Inc. for emergency water breaks near Northwest School and at Creve Coeur Street and Gunn Avenues.

Due to the short notice, a supermajority of the council’s vote was required and obtained.

