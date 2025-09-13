La Salle-Peru Township High School kicks off homecoming week Sept. 29

Members of the L-P football team are covered in red and green confetti during the L-P Homecoming parade on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024 downtown La Salle. (Scott Anderson)

La Salle-Peru Township High School invites Cavalier families, community members, and alumni to celebrate Homecoming 2025 during the week starting Monday, Sept. 29.

The week begins Monday at 7 p.m. with the Variety Show, where the Homecoming King and Queen will be announced.

On Wednesday, the Powderpuff game will take place at Howard Fellows Stadium, with Flo’s Food Truck serving food.

Thursday’s parade starts at 4 p.m. in Washington Park, Peru, following the same route as last year through Peru and La Salle, ending near Howard Fellows Stadium.

Friday features the Homecoming football game. The week concludes Saturday with the dance from 7 to 10 p.m. Students must present a school ID and ticket to enter.

Homecoming tickets and t-shirts will be sold from Friday, Sept. 26, through Thursday, Oct. 2, during all lunch periods. Both tickets and t-shirts are $15 each.