Marseilles Renaissance Faire offers free fun and food Sept. 13

Courteasan performs Fanning The Flames of Imagination on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, during the Marseilles Renaissance Faire. (Tom Sistak for Shaw Local)

The Marseilles Renaissance Faire returns Saturday, Sept. 13, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 655 Commercial Street, offering a full day of entertainment and activities for all ages.

Admission is free, with donations accepted at the gate. Free parking is available nearby.

Visitors can explore fine crafters and jewelers, watch demonstrations including wool spinning and falconry, and experience a Renaissance siege reenactment throughout the day.

Family-friendly attractions include hover archery ball, a pirate treasure quest, card readers, crystal displays, magic shows for young wizards, dragon prize eggs, and a Viking strength test. Themed battles between dragons and unicorns add to the excitement.

Food options feature turkey legs, pork chops on a stick, drunken mushrooms, thunder pickles, dragon burgers and dino dogs.

Entertainment takes place on two stages, with performances by the Harp Twins and Volfgang Twins, magic by Wizzo, Lady Elina from Ye Dragons Den, Alfonso on the lute, Courtesan & the Cabin Boy’s singing and fire acts, aerialist Beth, and more.

Attendees are encouraged to dress in 1400s era costumes to join the Kings and Queens in the festivities.

For updates and photos, visit the Marseilles Renaissance Faire Facebook page.