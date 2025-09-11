Marseilles man gets 12 years for arson

A Marseilles man was sentenced to 12 years in prison for setting fire to his brother’s house in January, while his brother was trapped inside.

All I can say is I made the biggest mistake of my life — Jeffrey Peterson, defendant

Jeffrey Peterson, 45, appeared Thursday in La Salle County Circuit Court for sentencing on one count of aggravated arson, a Class X felony carrying six to 30 years in prison with no possibility of probation.

Peterson had entered a blind plea in July in exchange for a pledge from prosecutors not to seek a sentence above 12 years.

When offered a chance to address Circuit Judge Michelle A. Vescogni, Peterson indicated his lawyer would read aloud a prepared statement.

In the prepared statement, Peterson apologized and wrote that he acted in “an unstable frame of mind” following the death of his mother.

“I’ve had a lot of time to reflect on my actions,” Peterson wrote, “and all I can say is I made the biggest mistake of my life.”

Peterson was charged Jan. 30 after firefighters responded to a residential fire in Marseilles and helped Justin Peterson out of his basement bedroom through a window.

Justin later told investigators he saw his brother, Jeffrey, hurl a liquid-filled balloon from the top of the stairs and into the bedroom. Investigators found several ignition points. A balloon that had not ruptured had been filled with accelerant.

Armed with a search warrant, police entered Jeffrey Peterson’s motel room and smelled gasoline in the room and on his clothes. Police also retrieved surveillance footage showing Jeffrey exiting from and returning to the motel during the relevant time frame.

At sentencing, Assistant Public Defender Heidi Nelson asked for a minimum or near-minimum sentence, citing Peterson’s previously clean record, remorse and rehabilitative potential.

“I believe this was an isolated incident,” she said, and “an unusual fact pattern.”

Prosecutor Greg Sticka asked Vescogni to impose the 12 years agreed to under Peterson’s blind plea. Peterson, he said, was under a no-contact order with Justin and not only did Jeffrey defy that order but he also acted with “significant premeditation.”

Additionally, Sticka asked the judge to consider the risk of injury to the first-responders on scene, including not only the firefighters but the police officer who extricated Justin.

“This is not a situation that should ever happen,” Sticka said.

Vescogni agreed and, in her oral ruling, prominently mentioned Peterson’s actions in setting the fire as proof of premeditation.

“This took some planning,” the judge said. “He had to get the balloons. He had to get the gas. He had to then fill the balloons with the gas.”

Peterson must serve at least 85% of his resulting time under the state Truth in Sentencing Act. Even with eight months’ credit for time served, Peterson wouldn’t be eligible for parole until 2034, at the earliest.

While damage to the home was significant, attorneys in the case agreed that Peterson would make restitution only for the $1,000 deductible on the home insurance policy.