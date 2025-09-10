SRCCF launches YouTube channel to spotlight local giving and impact

The SRCCF YouTube channel features the heart-warming story of the Foundation’s origin from co-founder Pamela Beckett. (Photo provided by SRCCF )

The Starved Rock Country Community Foundation is launching a YouTube channel to help donors, nonprofit partners and community members stay informed, inspired and connected, according to a SRCCF news release.

“With our dedicated channel we will bring these stories directly to your screen — highlighting local impact, nonprofit leaders, and opportunities to give back,” SRCCF President Fran Brolley said in a news release.

“This channel is our way to make philanthropy more personal,” he said. “We’ll show you where help is needed most — and how, together, we can strengthen our community.”

According to the news release, the channel includes a welcome message from Brolley on SRCCF’s mission and 10-year impact, a heartfelt reflection from co-founder Pamela Beckett on the foundation’s journey, an explanation of how community giving works and videos featuring the compelling stories of grant holders and how they were inspired to give back to the community.

Subscribe today for free at https://www.youtube.com/@SRCCF-YouTubeChannel.

The initiative is part of the foundation’s 10th anniversary celebration, ‘A Decade of Giving.’ To contribute, visit www.srccf.org/anniversary-appeal. Individuals donating $100 or more will receive a limited edition SRCCF phone charging device.