La Salle County grand jury: Tuesday, Sept. 9

By Maribeth M. Wilson

A La Salle County grand jury convened Tuesday and returned the following indictments:

  • Sedrick Morris II, 27, of Peoria, unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver
  • Ernest M Valdez, 43, of Chicago, aggravated driving under the influence
  • Mikhail Syrovatsky, 37, of Peru, aggravated battery
  • Duane A. Kendall, 42, of Rockford, aggravated battery, aggravated driving under the influence
  • Blake A. Hypke, 41, of La Salle, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon
  • Shawn D. Vertheen, 49, of Mendota, retail theft
  • Dustin M. Behrends, 28, of Arlington, aggravated fleeing and eluding a peace officer
  • Marcy M. McNelis, 43, of Sheridan, burglary
  • John H. Adams, 34, of Oglesby, domestic battery
  • Madison L. Vargas, 21, of Peru, obstruction of justice
  • Dylan P. Chaney, 30, of Ottawa, criminal trespass to a residence, unlawful possession of a controlled substance
  • Jacob A. Kirby, 39, of Ottawa, theft, aggravated battery
  • Anthony T. Logan, 31, of Kankakee, retail theft, unlawful possession of a controlled substance
  • Jennifer T. Graham, 41, of Marseilles, retail theft
  • Carlery M. Quintero Godoy, 35, of Ottawa, retail theft
