Amazon’s 51K-square-foot, last-mile facility opens in Ottawa

An aerial view off Amazon last-mile delivery facility on Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025, in the Ottawa Industrial Park.. The 50,800-square-foot warehouse will be an addition to Amazon's regional logistics network, helping streamline package delivery to residents and businesses across the region. (Scott Anderson)

Amazon announced Tuesday it had opened its new last-mile delivery facility in Ottawa, bringing in jobs while speeding up deliveries across the Illinois Valley.

Construction on the 50,800-square-foot facility on the east side of town began in October 2024 to enhance delivery speed and efficiency throughout the region.

“We’re excited to welcome Amazon to Ottawa and look forward to the opportunities this brings for our residents,” Ottawa Mayor Robb Hasty said.

Operations began at the facility Aug. 14, according to a news release, and it will serve Ottawa, Utica and Marseilles, with service to Peru, Seneca and other nearby communities expected soon.

Amazon is hiring about 50 additional workers in the coming weeks, along with seasonal employees for the holiday season. Current openings are part-time, but company officials said strong performance could lead to consideration for full-time opportunities.

According to Amazon, application windows often fill within 24 to 36 hours and may temporarily close for processing before reopening. Job seekers are encouraged to sign up for alerts on the website to be notified when new positions are posted.

“We’re excited to grow our presence in Ottawa and hire from within the community,” Amazon said in the press release.

Applications are currently available on Amazon’s website.