La Salle County to purchase new poll books for $393K

La Salle County voters will notice new electronic poll books the next time they report the polls. These devices will facilitate voter registration and replace the aged devices including the one seen in this demonstration photo Monday, Sept. 8, 2025, with Clerk Jennifer Ebner. (Tom Collins)

La Salle County voters will have new election equipment ready for the spring 2026 primary.

Monday, the La Salle County Board approved the purchase of electronic poll books from KNOWiNK for $393,300, a figure that includes multiyear software updates.

These devices offer a range of features, including facilitating voter registration and enabling election judges to redirect voters who report to the incorrect precinct.

“The ones that we currently have are about 11 years old and they’re just not doing what they need to do,” La Salle County Clerk Jennifer Ebner said. “IT said that it is time to upgrade.”

Ebner said the new products will include enhanced features such as alerts that notify the clerk’s office of any problems.