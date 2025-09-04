Woodland’s Michelle Pitte scores 100th win; Braxton Nelle medalist at Deer Park: The Times Wednesday Roundup

Woodland head volleyball coach Michelle Pitte cheers on her Warriors in this 2022 file photo. (Scott Anderson - sanderson@shawmedia.com)

Girls volleyball

Woodland’s Pitte gets 100th win: At the Warrior Dome in rural Streator, the host Warriors (2-8) captured a nonconference victory over Cornerstone Christian, their second straight triumph and the 100th win of head coach Michelle Pitte’s career.

Sandwich 2, Harvard 0: At Harvard, the visiting Indians (3-5 overall) won the Kishwaukee River Conference match 25-15, 26-24.

Alayla Harris (four kills, four blocks), Khloe White (five assists), Liza Goodbread (five digs) and Rylee Huml (three aces, five digs) paced the victors.

Pontiac 2, Streator 0: At Pontiac, the visiting Bulldog Spikers (6-2) suffered the nonconference loss 25-12, 25-15.

Maiya Lansford (eight digs), Kinslee Sweeden (five assists), Aubrey Jacobs (three kills, two blocks) and Ava Gwaltney (four kills) spearheaded the Streator attack.

Aurora Christian 2, Somonauk 0: At Aurora, the visiting Bobcats (4-3) took the road loss 25-21, 25-11.

Ady Werner put down four kills and tallied three digs for Somonauk.

Boys golf

Roanoke-Benson 163, Marquette 178, Woodland 185: At Deer Park, the host Crusaders finished second, led by medalist Braxton Nelle’s 39, Sawyer Ernat’s 43, a 48 off the clubs of Connor Cooper and Tate Hopkins’ 49.

For Woodland, Brayden Matsko and Nolan Price came in under 50.

Boys soccer

Cornerstone Christian 3, Streator 2: At Bloomington, the visiting Bulldogs suffered the nonconference road loss.