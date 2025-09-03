Streator volleyball wins ICE opener: The Times Tuesday roundup

Volleyball

Streator 2, Reed-Custer 0: At Braidwood, the Bulldogs improved to 6-1 overall in capturing their Illinois Central Eight opener 25-14, 25-17 over the Comets on Tuesday.

Streator was led by Kinslee Sweeden (three kills, two aces, eight digs, seven assists), Sophie Snow (four kills), Aubrey Jacobs (three kills, two aces), Caitlyn Talty (seven digs, an ace) and Maiya Lansford (nine digs).

Woodland 2, Serena 1: At Woodland School, the Warriors outlasted the Huskers for the 14-25, 26-24, 25-22 victory.

Serena had solid contributions from Anna Hjerpe (14 digs, nine kills, two aces), Kendall Whiteaker (seven kills, three blocks, an ace), Rebekah Shugrue (25 assists, seven digs, a block, a kill), Alexa McNally (eight kills, three digs), Aubrey Duffy (15 digs), Trinity Weber (15 digs) and Brynley Glade (nine digs, five aces).

Newark 2, Gardner-South Wilmington 0: At Gardner, the Norsemen improved to 3-0 with a 25-16, 25-20 triumph over the Panthers.

Newark was paced by Rylie Carlson (10 kills, eight digs), Zoe Carlson (five kills, four digs, three aces), Taylor Jeffers (14 assists), Ella Bromeland (11 assists) and Morgen Hergenhahn (10 digs).

St. Bede 2, Earlville 0: At Peru, the Red Raiders fell 25-18, 25-15 to the host Bruins.

Earlville was led by Addie Scherer (four points, two aces), Bailey Miller (five kills), Audrey Scherer (three kills, seven assists) and Liz Vazquez (12 digs).

Somonauk 2, Sandwich 1: At Somonauk, the Bobcats captured the first and final set in defeating the Indians 25-21, 24-26, 25-14.

Somonauk was led by Ady Werner (12 kills), Abby Hohmann (five kills), Brooke Bahrey (14 points, 25 assists), Calli Snyder (nine points, 17 digs) and Bella Rolf (16 digs).

Fieldcrest 2, Putnam County 1: At Minonk, the Knights bounced back to top the Panthers 20-25, 25-21, 25-20.

Pru Mangan had 27 digs, 10 kills, two aces and a block for Fieldcrest (2-1-2), while Macy Gochanour contributed 18 assists.

Marquette places 2nd at Ridgeview: At the Ridgeview Invite on Saturday, the Crusaders went 2-2, defeating the host Mustangs (26-24, 28-26) and Argenta-Oreana (25-14, 25-19) and falling to Decatur Eisenhower (25-17, 25-19) and LeRoy (25-14, 25-16).

Marquette was led on the day by Kinley Rick (21 kills, 40 assists, 15 digs, four aces), Hailey Abbott (39 digs), Emily Ryan-Adair (18 digs, four aces), Carissa Blood (17 digs), Jakobi Reed (36 assists, five aces), Kelsey Cuchra (13 kills, five blocks), Greysyn Carrier (12 kills), Lucy McGrath (nine kills, six blocks) and Kaitlyn Davis (nine kills, three blocks).

Boys soccer

Ottawa 3, Illinois Valley Central 2: At Chillicothe, the Pirates (5-1) slipped past the Grey Ghosts for the road win.

Reed-Custer 3, Streator 1: At Braidwood, the Bulldogs dropped the road Illinois Central Eight Conference match to the Comets.

Serena 1, Princeton 0: At Serena, Easton Bucz scored the lone goal of the match, unassisted, in the first minute for the Huskers (3-1-1).

The Ottawa boys soccer team won the title of the Serena Invitational on Saturday. (Provided by Ottawa High School)

Ottawa claims title at Serena: At the Serena Invitational, the Pirates won the round robin title on Saturday.

Ottawa dropped its first game to Hinckley-Big Rock 1-0, then topped Indian Creek 5-2 and the host Huskers 1-0.

In the victory over the Timberwolves, Alexio Fernandez led scoring with two goals and an assist, while Manuel Saucedo-Garcia scored a goal and provided an assist. Robert Polier and Luca Fernandez each scored a goal, with Rory Moore, Bryan Cortez-Olivio and Gabe Marini adding assists.

Fernandez scored the goal against Serena off an assist by Christian Solis, while keeper Landry Brenbarger maintained the shutout victory in the net.

Earlville 2, DePue 0: At the War on 34 Tournament on Saturday, the Red Raiders used goals from Brayden Leppert and Darik Farley, as well as 11 saves in net from Landen Tirevold to defeat the Little Giants in final round action.

Boys golf

Ottawa 4th at Deere Run: At the TPC at Deere Run in Silvis, the Pirates scored a 320 to finish fourth of the 11 teams at the Geneseo Invite.

Bryer Harris placed tied for fourth individually with a 2-over 73, followed by James Threadgill (T14th, 81), Jacob Armstrong (T17th, 82), Colt Bryson (T24th, 84) and Logan Cottingham (28th, 85).

Streator 156, Lisle 203: At The Eastwood Golf Course, the Bulldogs improved their dual record to 6-0 overall and 4-0 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference with the win over the Lions.

Kolden Neumann shot a 1-over 37 to take medalist honors, with Jackson Studnicki (38), Brody Elias (40) and Brennen Stillwell (41) adding counting scores.

At the Aspen Ridge Golf Course in Bourbonnais on Monday, Streator (5-0, 3-0) defeated Manteno 157-194 in an ICE match with Stillwell shooting a 37 to claim medalist honors. Elias, Neumann and Studnicki all fired 40s to round out the scoring.

Henry-Senachwine 166, Woodland 205: At Wolf Creek Golf Club in Pontiac, the Warriors fell to the Mallards in the Tri-County Conference dual.

Nolan Price led Woodland with a 48, followed by Brayden Matsko (51), Hayden Marsinko (52) and Noah Decker (54).

Serena 182, Newark 191, Hinckley-Big Rock 199, Indian Creek 201: At Indian Oaks Golf Course in Shabbona, the Huskers took the quadrangular of Little Ten Conference schools.

Serena’s Mannix Truckenbrod was co-medalist with a 42, followed by Jaysin Johnsen (43), Hendrix Johnson (46) and Mason Cox (51).

Norsemen’s David Ulrich claimed co-medalist honors with a 42.

Girls tennis

Ottawa 5, Kaneland 0: At Maple Park, the Pirates improved to 2-0 overall after opening the Interstate 8 Conference season with a win over the Knights.

Savannah Frederickson (6-1, 6-1) and Caitlyn Trettenero (6-1, 6-0) picked up singles wins for Ottawa. At doubles, Zulee Moreland/Yaquelin Hernandez-Solis (6-1, 6-0), Rylee Harsted/Brooklyn Byone (6-0, 6-4) and Reese Purcell/Gracie Polancic (6-1, 6-0) all posted victories.

Girls golf

Seneca 202, Dwight 230: At Nettle Creek Country Club, the Fighting Irish (7-2) — with Piper Stenzel’s 44 claiming medalist honors — defeated the Trojans in the TCC dual.

Josie Mitchell (51), Haiden Lavarier (53) and Camryn Stecken (54) adding counting scores for Seneca.

Dwight was led by Isabella Dinelli’s 45, with counting scores from Shelby Delng (61), Sienna Burke (63) and Emmalynn Anderson (63).

Marquette goes 2-1 in quadrangular: At Spring Creek Golf Course in Spring Valley, the Crusaders defeated Flanagan-Cornell and Galva but fell to the host Bruins.

Madison Kozlowski led Marquette with a 54, followed by Lillian Pollnow (56), Madisyn Trainor (59) and Parker Poundstone (72).