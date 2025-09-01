Illinois National Guard soldiers test shooting skills at annual TAG Match

Illinois National Guard soldiers tested their shooting skills during the annual Adjutant General’s Match at the Marseilles Training Center on Aug. 18-22, 2025. The marksmanship competition brought together 48 soldiers from across the state.

Illinois National Guard members gathered at the Marseilles Training Center from Aug. 18-22 to compete in the annual Adjutant General’s Match, known as TAG Match.

The competition tests shooting skills among top marksmen in the Illinois Army National Guard.

This year, 48 soldiers were chosen based on their weapon qualification scores. They were divided into 12 teams and competed in pistol and rifle events, from short-range pistol shooting at 15 to 30 yards to long-range rifle shooting up to 400 yards.

The TAG Match also helps build teamwork and strengthen marksmanship skills.

“This is an opportunity for competitors from different battalions to not only compete but also train together and take those skills back to their units,” Staff Sgt. Sean Wilhour, a Small Arms Readiness Training Section (SARTS) instructor said. “They’re tested on their ability to shoot, move, and calculate all under stress.”