Grow Spring Valley hosts garden-to-table cooking class Sept. 4

Grow Spring Valley announced a pop-up cooking class, “Cooking with Chef Sara of Chef Fitzyour Palate,” at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 4, at the Julie Rutgens Taliani Community Garden.

All proceeds from the event will directly support the Community Garden, helping Grow Spring Valley cover expenses for the 2026 garden season. Contributions ensure the garden continues to provide fresh produce and a welcoming space for the community.

During the class, Chef Sara will showcase creative ways to make the most of your garden harvest, with fresh herbs and tomatoes taking the spotlight. Participants will have the opportunity to taste everything.

Cost is $30 per person. Register online by Sept. 1

Space is limited, and advance registration is required.

The Julie Rutgens Taliani Community Garden is located at St. Paul Street and John Mitchell Avenue, south of Hall High School and near the Little League diamond.

For questions, call 815-878-5123.