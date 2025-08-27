Princeton shows improvement against Alleman

The scoreboard won’t show it, but the Princeton Tigers boys soccer team made some big strides on the pitch at Bryant Field Tuesday night.
The Tigers played Alleman to a 1-0 halftime score and to a 4-0 game until the Pioneers chipped in two goals in the final six minutes to put the finishing touches on a 6-0 victory over the Tigers.
Princeton fell 2-0 in its season opener at Ottawa on Monday, but didn’t play near as well as they did Tuesday, coach David Gray said.
“We were defending most of the first half and I think we did a good job staying in their way and making it difficult for ‘em,” Gray said. “But when you’re defending all the time and start to give up a couple goals it becomes hard, mentally and emotionally. Spaces get bigger and they start taking more advantage of those.
“It’s a huge improvement from last night in terms of our communication and organization,” he added. “I think we learned alot especially about our ability to defend. Alleman is a good team and eventually started breaking us down. It’s a good step forward. But tonight’s result isn’t going to show that.”
Gray said said it was good for the Tigers to get a look at a team of Alleman’s caliber.
“Alleman’s one of the top program’s we’re going to play this yea. We’ve seen among the best we’re going to see and I think it’s good to see that early so we can get those lessons in.”
The Pioneers scored at 19:36 in the first half rode that to a 1-0 halftime lead.
Alleman scored in the 38th, 29th and 17th minute mark to take a 4-0 lead. The Pioneers scored on a PK just under six minutes left in the game and tacked on a final goal at 2:32.