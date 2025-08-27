La Salle County marriage licenses: Aug. 1-15, 2025

Here is the list of La Salle County couples who applied for marriage licenses from Aug. 1 to Aug. 15.
Donny Lee Schroeder of Benson and Bailey Ann Leman of Roanoke
Seth Myles Ponton of Streator and Angela Marie Nemeth of Streator
Lawrence Thomas Walsh III of Arlington Heights and Danai Lin Shreeves of Arlington Heights
Brandon Michael Carr of Ottawa and Kaitlyn Nicole Gribbins of Ottawa
Curtis Scott Draughan of Champaign and Scout McKenzie Coady of Champaign
Brian Scott Engels of Peru and Emily Elizabeth Andreina of Peru
Thomas Richard Walker of Oglesby and Sierra Jade Scott of Oglesby
Kyle Raymond Voights of Streator and Tessa Aleyce McClellan of Streator
Tyler Michael Martyn of Oglesby and Kylee Jean Turczyn of Peru
Alexandro Joseph Cadena of Streator and Mikaylah Raine Huss of Streator
Matthew Navor Zamudio of Aurora and Cassidy Wynne Sterling of Aurora
Vincent Guido Haynes of Seneca and Kimberly Ann Brzozowski of Seneca
Jonathan Tyler Mohler of Oswego and Amanda Shivani Fauteck of Oswego
Nicholas Eugene Drummer of Mendota and Rachel Ann Lynn Beetz of Mendota
Andrew Richard Kelly of Ottawa and Sarah Jean Grever of Ottawa
Anthony Andrew Menzel of Compton and Evelyn Faith Coyle of Mendota
Jared Christian Thumm of Ottawa and Emily Rose Jones of Ottawa
Joshua James Lewis of Mendota and Mari Alexis Lynn Rosas of Mendota
Wesley Austin Vatland of Serena and Brittany Jo Terando of Marseilles
Serguei Tchaika of Grand Ridge and Marlene Joyce Pfalzgraf of Grand Ridge
Darnell Cortez Smith of La Salle and Erica Tiffany Twardzik of La Salle
Frederick James Wahl of Streator and Keri Ann Noseworthy of Streator
Daniel Ellsworth Konczak of La Salle and Brianna Aurora Salazar of La Salle
Gabriel Alexander Davis of Ransom and Kennedy Ann Feltman of Ransom
Jason Rosales of Streator and Dayna Michelle Richardson of Streator
Aaron Joseph Mitchell of Cherry and Tristan Mae Chapman of Cherry
Bradley Matthew Guinto of Yorkville and Kalie Morgan Sudaj of Yorkville
Jay Robert Coleman of Oswego and Linda Marie Taylor of Burbank