Rosati’s in Mendota closes after 11 years

Rosati's Sports Pub of Mendota abruptly closes its doors for the final time on Monday, Aug 25, 2025 on 6th street in Mendota. (MaKade Rios for Shaw Media)

Rosati’s in Mendota closed its doors on Monday.

The restaurant, located at 801 Sixth St., announced the closure on its business Facebook account on Monday.

“It’s with a heavy heart we must announce the closing of this location,” the post said. “We have loved being a part of this great community for 11 years.”

In a Facebook post to its staff, the owners said the closure was “strictly a financial decision” as they had been trying to sell the business for more than a year.

The Elgin-based chain still has locations open in Ottawa and La Salle.

