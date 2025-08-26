La Salle-Peru High School FFA chapter chosen for National Pilot Program

La Salle-Peru High School’s FFA Chapter was selected as the sole representative from Illinois at the National FFA Convention. (Photo provided by Matt Baker)

La Salle-Peru High School’s FFA Chapter was selected as the sole representative from Illinois at the National FFA Convention.

Out of more than 100 applications, only 30 chapters nationwide were chosen for this unique opportunity, according to an L-P news release.

The 98th National FFA Convention & Expo will be held in Indianapolis from Oct. 28–Nov. 1.

L-P Ag Instructor Riley Hintzsche said in the news release that attending the National Convention is a special opportunity for FFA members to gain career exposure, develop soft skills and network with people from across the nation.

“The Chapter Connect Program will only strengthen these core principles as FFA members will connect with the Pagosa Springs FFA Chapter from Colorado,” Hintzsche said.

He said oftentimes members meet other members at convention, and then life happens and they lose connection.

“This program will allow us to stay in contact with this chapter throughout the next year and even complete a chapter exchange opportunity,” Hintzshe said. “Since we are the only Illinois chapter to be accepted, it is quite an honor.”

According to a news release, each selected chapter has been paired with a partner chapter from another region of the United States, creating meaningful opportunities for cross-regional learning, collaboration and connection.

Students will engage in virtual preparation sessions before the convention and then participate in a series of growth-focused activities during the event itself.

Beyond Chapter Connect, L-Ps FFA students will have access to the full range of convention opportunities, including networking with representatives from a wide range of areas, exploring trends and technologies driving global agriculture, and attending leadership, personal growth and career success workshops designed specifically for students, the release said.

They will also have the opportunity to participate in professional development sessions for teachers and advisors.