Colorado man awaits Sept. 29 trial for 7 alleged Bureau, Marshall threats

A Colorado man could face up to five years in prison if convicted of threatening seven public officials in Bureau and Marshall counties.

Aric L. Brandon, 45, of Grand Junction, is set for trial Sept. 29 in Bureau County Circuit Court on seven counts of threatening a public official, a Class 3 felony carrying two to five years but with the possibility of alternate sentences including probation and/or jail time.

According to court records, Brandon made a July 19 phone call to a veterans crisis line “during which he made threats toward public officials who are connected in various ways to cases and incidents that the defendant has in Bureau County.”

“I’m not suicidal,” Brandon allegedly said in the hour-long recording, “I’m homicidal.”

Since Bureau County officials were allegedly threatened, the case was assigned to outside parties. Special prosecutor Brian Towne is trying the case and Brandon is being represented by Mike Olewinski of the Grundy County Public Defender’s Office.