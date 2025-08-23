PCJH dedicates softball field in honor of Coach Chris Walker

The Putnam County Junior High softball field was named as Walker Field on Saturday in recognition of Chris Walker, who coached PCJH softball from 2001-2020. His PCJH teams made seven IESA state tournament appearances, capped with a state championship in 2009 and a state runner-up finish in 2014. (Shannon Jenkins)

Chris Walker put Putnam County Junior High softball on the map.

PCJH has now put his name on its field.

The PCJH softball field in McNabb was officially named as Walker Field on Saturday in recognition of Walker, who coached PCJH softball from 2001-2020. His PCJH teams made seven IESA state tournament appearances, capped with a state championship in 2009 and a state runner-up finish in 2014.

His Pumas also won nine IESA regional championship and seven sectional titles.

“What a nice honor. Never really did it for that,” Walker said. “I was given an opportunity at Farmington, got involved, had a lot of success, and then brought it here to Putnam County. Being around great kids, great friends and a supportive family just made it all fun. Being able to have success for the kids and them being able to see the result of their hard work, that was the payoff.”

Walker’s family and friends, coaches, many former players, including members of the state championship team, and school officials were in attendance Saturday.

“It was so good to see former players show up today and reminisce about the old days such a tremendous honor,” Walker said. “But I have to tell you, none of it would’ve happened if it wasn’t for Lynette Olson. Great friend and great assistant coach from a great sports family. I just can’t thank her enough.”

Walker, who now coaches at Mendota Holy Cross, was also the Putnam County High School varsity coach, making one IHSA Sweet 16 appearance with five regional championships and two sectional titles.

He was inducted into the Illinois Softball Coaches Association Hall of Fame this year.