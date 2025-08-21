West Nile mosquitoes found in 3 cities in La Salle County

A mosquito bores into the arm of a willing volunteer in La Salle. Experts say the best defense against mosquito bites is avoiding outdoors from dusk to dawn, covering skin with light-colored clothing, and applying a repellent containing DEET. (photo4@newstrib.comhttps://www.newstrib.com/content/tncms/avatars/a/27/ae1/a27ae1cc-5407-11e6-80b6-93d989646327.11b4924614940eabec2a6e9222415718.png)

Mosquitoes collected from three La Salle County municipalities have tested positive for West Nile virus, the La Salle County Health Department reported Thursday.

In a news release, the department said mosquitoes collected Aug. 18 from Ottawa tested positive for West Nile virus.

To date, infected mosquitoes have also been collected from Marseilles (July 22) and La Salle (Aug. 13).

West Nile virus is transmitted through the bite of a Culex mosquito, commonly called a house mosquito, that has picked up the virus by feeding on an infected bird.

Common symptoms include fever, nausea, headache and muscle aches. Symptoms may last from a few days to a few weeks.

Most people infected with West Nile virus will not show any symptoms; however, in rare cases it can lead to severe illness including paralysis, meningitis or encephalitis (i.e. brain and nerve infections), or even death. People older than 60 and those with weakened immune systems are at highest risk for severe illness.

The Illinois Department of Public Health urges the public to Fight the Bite by practicing the three “R’s” – reduce, repel, and report:

REDUCE - Make sure doors and windows have tight-fitting screens. Repair or replace screens that have tears or other openings. Try to keep doors and windows shut. Eliminate or refresh all sources of standing water where mosquitoes can breed each week, including water in bird baths, ponds, flowerpots, wading pools, old tires, and any other containers.

REPEL - When outdoors, wear shoes and socks, long pants, and a light-colored, long-sleeved shirt, and apply an EPA-registered insect repellent that contains DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, IR 3535, para-menthane-diol (PMD), or 2-undecanone according to the label instructions. Consult a physician before using repellents on infants.

REPORT – Report locations where you see water sitting stagnant for more than a week, such as roadside ditches, flooded yards, and similar locations that may produce mosquitoes. The local health department or city government may be able to add larvicide to the water, which will kill any mosquito larvae.

A complete listing of West Nile virus statistics for La Salle County is available on the Health Department’s website under Environmental Health/Vector Control.

A state-wide listing is available at the IDPH website.