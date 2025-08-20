High school golf: 5 to watch across The Times area in 2025

Streator's Kolden Neumann puts during the Pirate Invitational golf meet last season at Deer Park Golf Course in Oglesby. (Scott Anderson)

Here are five Times area boys and girls golfers to keep an eye on during this fall season.

Ottawa junior Bryer Harris (Brian Hoxsey)

Bryer Harris, Ottawa, jr.

Harris was a big part of the Pirates winning the Class 2A state championship last season. He posted a nine-hole average of 37.1, finished tied for third at Class 2A Kaneland Sectional, tied for fourth at Class 2A La Salle-Peru Regional and claimed the title at the Interstate 8 Conference Tournament.

Streator senior Kolden Neumann (Brian Hoxsey)

Kolden Neumann, Streator, sr.

Neumann helped the Bulldogs win the Illinois Central Eight Conference regular-season and tournament title last season, finished fifth at the Class 2A Coal City Regional, then shot a solid 77 – but fell just one shot short of advancing to state – in the Champaign Centennial Sectional at the University of Illinois Golf Course.

Marquette junior Lillian Pollnow

Lillian Pollnow, Marquette, jr.

After playing on the Crusaders’ boys team the past two years, Pollnow has the opportunity to lead the way for the first-year girls squad with senior Madison Kozlowski, junior Madisyn Trainor, sophomore Parker Poundstone and freshman Skyleigh Speirer joining the program. Pollnow just missed by a couple of stokes of advancing to sectionals last fall.

Woodland senior Nolan Price

Nolan Price, Woodland, sr.

Price was a Class 1A sectional qualifier for the Warriors and will be gunning for a second straight appearance – and maybe a place the in the IHSA Class 1A State Finals – in his final prep season. He will also be asked to help lead a Warriors squad with a bunch of new faces.

Seneca junior Piper Stenzel (Brian Hoxsey)

Piper Stenzel, Seneca, jr.

Stenzel is a two-time Class 1A state qualifier for the Fighting Irish and was named to the All-Tri-County Conference team last season. She placed fourth at the Seneca Regional and tied for 10th at the El Paso-Gridley Sectional to advance to the state tournament.