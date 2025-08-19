La Salle Police investigating downtown altercation

La Salle Police are investigating an altercation that occurred in downtown La Salle last week.

At 8:25 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 14, police responded to the 800 block of First Street to respond to a physical altercation involving four or five people, according to a news release from the police department.

An investigation revealed that the incident had continued into the 1000 block of First Street and police found a man who had been assaulted, according to the release, and emergency services were called.

The man was uncooperative with investigators at first, but is now working with police, according to the news release.

The next day, Friday, Aug. 15, police also investigated reports that there had been a shooting during the incident, but that it was unfounded, according to the release.

The incident remains under investigation and several witnesses have been interviewed, according to the release.