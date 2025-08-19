2025 Times girls tennis preview: Ottawa, Streator both cite experience as strengths

The 2025 girls tennis season gets underway this week, with Streator scheduled to open at home against Kankakee on Thursday and Ottawa with its annual Nite Lite Invite at the Henderson-Guenther Courts.

With that in mind, here is a look at the season ahead for the girls tennis players in The Times area.

Streator Bulldogs

Coach: Chuy Arambula (1st season)

Last season: 11-8 overall

Top returning players: Garvi Patel, sr.; Isabel Gutierrez, sr.; Addy Mahan, jr.; Audrey Arambula, jr.

Top newcomers: Remy Coley, so.; Madison Bedeker, sr.; Isabelle Mahan, jr.; Julie Chaudhari, sr.

Worth noting: For the first time in nearly three decades, the Streator/Woodland girls tennis co-op will have a new coach. Kaye Tallier retired at the close of last season after 28 seasons and left on a high, the Bulldogs posting a winning record with some notable victories. Tallier didn’t leave the cupboard bare for Coach Arambula, though, as four of last season’s key varsity contributors return. That includes Patel and Gutierrez, who are expected to fill the No. 1 and 2 singles spots, respectively, as well as the proven team of Audrey Arambula and Addy Mahan in the No. 1 doubles slot. In the preseason, the lineup card has shaken out to pair Bedeker and Coley together at No. 2 doubles, with Izzy Mahan and Chaudhari currently projecting as the No. 3 doubles tandem. “Our main strength is experience,” the new coach said. “One goal is hitting at least double-digit victories ... [but our] main goal is just to be competitive and consistent. I’m hoping the whole team is poised for a big season. I’m definitely excited to get started.”

Ottawa’s Zulee Moreland competing in the singles finals at the Class 1A Ottawa Girls Tennis Sectional. ( Tom Sistak For Shaw Media )

Ottawa Pirates

Coach: Steve Johnson (22nd season)

Last season: 7-5 overall, 2-3 Interstate 8

Top returning players: Zulee Moreland, sr.; Taquelin Hernandez-Solis, sr.; Brooklyn Byone, sr.; Rylee Harsted, sr.; Laurel Fisher, sr.; Perla Gutierrez, sr.; Reese Purcell, jr.

Top newcomers: Caitlyn Trettenero, jr.; Gracie Polancic, jr.; Felicity Johnson, sr.; Camila Navarro, jr.; Raegan Davis, jr.; Savannah Fredericksen, so.

Worth noting: Johnson is quick to point out his varsity lineup card is far from set, in large part because of the wealth of talented and experienced returnees this year’s Pirates feature. That list starts with the 2024 Times Girls Tennis Player of the Year, Moreland, who advanced to the IHSA State Tournament as a sophomore playing doubles and again as a junior playing singles. She won the Interstate 8 Tournament and 1A Ottawa Sectional’s singles titles and added an opening-day victory at state. She’s one of five returning players who filled key varsity roles last fall, the others being Herandez-Solis, Purcell, Harsted and Byone. Asked what his team’s strengths are, Johnson said, “Strong returning core of players. Depth should be to our advantage this year. [We have the] same goals every year – win conference duals, win the conference tournament, win the sectional and advance players to state. All of our players need to be poised for a big season, because we always have big goals.” Fredericksen and possibly a few additional sophomores could be moved up to varsity as the season moves on.