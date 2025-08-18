Ottawa council to consider business district, industrial park, Festival of Lights items Tuesday

The Ottawa City Council will meet for their regular meeting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday to vote on agenda items tied to development and the city’s annual Festival of Lights plans.

Ottawa Mayor Robb Hasty’s agenda items include voting on an agreement to establish and administer a new business development district and a property agreement at Ottawa Industrial Park Unit 3.

The business development district vote would authorize a professional services agreement to set up and manage Ottawa Business Development District No. 1.

Business development districts let the city collect a small extra sales tax in certain areas to pay for improvements, building upgrades, and other projects that help attract businesses and investment downtown.

The industrial park item involves an option to purchase and right of first refusal agreement with Providence Bank & Trust. This would give the city the first chance to buy property if it becomes available, helping potential future growth at Ottawa Industrial Park.

The council also will consider a resolution authorizing a fireworks display contract with J&M Displays for the Festival of Lights and a request to the Illinois Department of Transportation to host the parade.

Other interesting items include a return-to-work policy for city employees and changes to city rules on low-speed bicycles and scooters.

The meeting is open to the public.