Illinois Valley

Seneca’s Grant Siegel selects St. Francis

Recent Seneca graduate and Times All-Area Golf honoree Grant Siegel has committed to continue his education at the University of St. Francis in Joliet and his golf career at the NAIA level with the Fighting Saints. Shown here at his signing ceremony are (left to right): in front – Becky Siegel, Grant Siegel and Mark Williams; in back – Ted O'Boyle, Bryan Erickson and Sara Smith.

Recent Seneca graduate and Times All-Area Golf honoree Grant Siegel has committed to continue his education at the University of St. Francis in Joliet and his golf career at the NAIA level with the Fighting Saints. Shown here at his signing ceremony are (left to right): in front – Becky Siegel, Grant Siegel and Mark Williams; in back – Ted O'Boyle, Bryan Erickson and Sara Smith. (Provided by Seneca High School)

By J.T. Pedelty

Recent Seneca graduate and Times All-Area Golf honoree Grant Siegel has committed to continue his education at the University of St. Francis in Joliet and his golf career at the NAIA level with the Fighting Saints.

PremiumPrep SportsGolfMyWebTimesSeneca PrepsIllinois Valley Front Headlines
J.T. Pedelty

J.T. Pedelty

J.T. is a graduate of Streator High School, Illinois Valley Community College and Southern Illinois University-Carbondale who is some 26 years into an award-winning sports journalism career and serves as a regional sports editor for Shaw Local Media and Friday Night Drive.