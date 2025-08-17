Recent Seneca graduate and Times All-Area Golf honoree Grant Siegel has committed to continue his education at the University of St. Francis in Joliet and his golf career at the NAIA level with the Fighting Saints.
Illinois Valley
Seneca’s Grant Siegel selects St. Francis
J.T. Pedelty
