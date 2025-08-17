Seneca’s Grant Siegel selects St. Francis

Recent Seneca graduate and Times All-Area Golf honoree Grant Siegel has committed to continue his education at the University of St. Francis in Joliet and his golf career at the NAIA level with the Fighting Saints. Shown here at his signing ceremony are (left to right): in front – Becky Siegel, Grant Siegel and Mark Williams; in back – Ted O'Boyle, Bryan Erickson and Sara Smith. (Provided by Seneca High School)