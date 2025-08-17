5 boys and girls golf storylines to watch across The Times area in 2025

Ottawa's Jacob Armstrong fist pumps after making a critical par on the 18th hole in the Class 2A state finals last year at Weibring Golf Course in Normal. (Tim Cronin)

The high school boys and girls golf seasons began last week across Illinois. Here are five storylines we’ll be watching in The Times coverage area.

Can the Ottawa boys repeat?

It was a magical season for the Pirates last fall as they claimed the Class 2A state championship, the first team state title in school history.

This season’s squad will be shooting for another one this fall and has tools to make it happen.

Graduation has taken with it 2024 Times Boys Golfer of the Year Chandler Creedon, Seth Cooper and Deklan Gage from the roster. But much experience from that postseason run is back in seniors Colt Bryson and Jacob Armstrong, junior Bryer Harris and sophomore James Threadgill, along with newcomers senor Jax Addis, juniors Logan Cottingham and Rylee Hogue and sophomore Josh Armstrong.

Can the Seneca girls advance to a fifth straight sectional?

The Fighting Irish were 15-1 in duals last season, 30-1 over the past two seasons and have advanced as a team to a sectional the past four campaigns.

Seneca brings back all the makings of another great season, with two-time state individual qualifier junior Piper Stenzel, senior Camryn Stecken (fifth at regionals last year), senior Brooklyn Szafranski, and juniors Vivienne Cronkrite and Haiden Lavarier.

The Irish also will be working towards claiming a regional team title to go with the one the program won in 2023.

Streator boys look to get over the hump

The Bulldogs have posted an 80-14 dual mark over the past eight seasons and claimed seven conference titles over that time. One thing that has eluded them since 2016 is a regional title, while also missing advancing to sectionals as a team by seven strokes in each of the past two years.

This season, despite the graduation of individual sectional qualifier Nolan Ketcham, Streator returns many players, including seniors Brody Elias, Kolden Nuemann and Keagan Angelico, along with juniors Carter Compton, Brennen Stillwell and Jack Studnicki, that will be working toward capturing postseason hardware.

Marquette to field a girls team this fall

Crusaders junior Lillian Pollnow has played on the boys team the past two years. Second-year coach Ryan Nelle said one of his goals after last season was to get enough girls for her to have their own team.

Now with senior Madison Kozlowski, junior Madisyn Trainor, sophomore Parker Poundstone and freshman Skyleigh Speirer joining the program, Nelle has his goal and Pollnow a team of her own to lead.

“I’m excited for them to have their own team,” Nelle said.

Looking to keep a good thing going

A number of players who were postseason advancers and or conference tournament champions earned a place on the Times All-Area Honor Roll last year are back and will be working toward gaining that status again this fall.

The list includes Ottawa’s Armstrong, Bryson and Harris; Streator’s Neumann, Stillwell and Studnicki; Seneca’s Stecken, Stenzel and junior Cooper Thorson; Fieldcrest senior Eli Gerdes and junior Carter Senko; Sandwich senior Nolan Oros; Woodland senior Nolan Price; Serena/Newark junior David Ulrich and Somonauk’s senior Aiden Wold.