Princeton Junior Woman’s Club Baby Contest receives new entries for 2025

The Princeton Junior Woman’s Club Baby Contest has received two new entries for 2025. (Photo provided by Princeton Junior Woman’s Club )

The Princeton Junior Woman’s Club Baby Contest has received two new entries for 2025.

Voting is open through noon Friday, Sept. 5.

Voting canisters will be displayed at Midland States Bank through Aug. 15, First State Bank from Aug. 15 to 22, Central Bank from Aug. 22 to 29 and Heartland Bank – South Branch from Aug. 29 to Sept. 5. The canisters will be moved at noon on Fridays. Each child will have a canister with their corresponding photograph in which votes can be placed.

Online voting is available through Venmo to @P-Juniors-71. Voters must include the baby’s name in the “What’s it for?” line. Venmo votes will be accepted until noon on Thursday, Sept. 4.

One dollar equals 100 votes. All votes will be tallied and winners will be notified on Sept. 5 and introduced during that evening’s Homestead Festival announcements.

Here are the newest contenders for the 2025 cutest baby:

Ophelia Kuhlemier is the two-month-old daughter of Devan and Addyson Kuhlemier of Walnut. (Photo provided by Princeton Junior Woman's Club)

Charlotte Ansteth is the eight-month-old daughter of Noah Ansteth and Helena Rupp of Princeton. (Photo provided by Princeton Junior Woman's Club)

The Princeton Junior Woman’s Club donates all the proceeds from this contest back to communities and organizations within Bureau County through various projects carried out by their club.