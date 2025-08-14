Learn about the Lincoln-Douglas debates Aug. 17 in Ottawa

Lorraine McCallister, president of the Reddick Mansion Association, will discuss the Lincoln-Douglas debates at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 17 at the Ottawa Historical and Scouting Heritage Museum. (Image provided by Lorraine McCallister)

Lorraine McCallister, president of the Reddick Mansion Association, will discuss the Lincoln-Douglas debates at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 17, at the Ottawa Historical and Scouting Heritage Museum.

“The Debates Heard ‘Round the Country” will discuss why almost 12,000 people converged on Ottawa to hear the first of seven debates between the two men vying for Illinois’ open U.S. Senate seat.

Democrat Stephen Douglas, the incumbent and one of the most powerful men in the Senate, and Republican Abraham Lincoln, an accomplished attorney but little known outside of Illinois, had agreed to this series of debates around the state.

Seating is limited, so reserve a seat by calling the museum at 815-431-9353. Tickets cost $10. Proceeds will benefit the museum’s plans to add an addition to the building.

The museum is at 1100 Canal St., Ottawa.