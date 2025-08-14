Fatal overdoses climbing again in La Salle again

It's good news, bad news for overdose reduction efforts in La Salle County. Fatal ODs are ticking up again and Lori Brown, founder of Buddy's Purpose, told the La Salle County Board on Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025, that more efforts are needed. (Tom Collins)

Heroin use is waning in La Salle County and is responsible for fewer deaths, but La Salle County Coroner Rich Ploch said overdoses are ticking up again.

Thursday, the board unanimously approved a resolution making the week of Aug. 25-31 Drug Overdose Awareness Week.

The declaration followed a report of mixed progress on the effort to reduce overdoses. Ploch reported the number of overdoses is climbing again – 11 suspected overdoses, year to date – and on pace to at least match last year’s 13. This is due to a proliferation of fentanyl and fentanyl-laced drugs.

The upside is fatal heroin overdoses have fallen and fatal overdoses are down by about two-third over the past three years.

“We’re making headway,” Ploch said, adding later, “but one person is too much.”

Overdose stats Coroner Rich Ploch discusses fatal overdose statistics. (Tom Collins)

Multiple factors are at work in the heroin decline. On the plus side, law enforcement have used mapping technology to target dealers and eliminate street-level sources. On the down side, heroin has largely been displaced by methamphetamine, which poses less risk of fatal overdose but is a dangerous and addictive product in its own right.

Separately, the county board appointed Abbie Krafft as interim supervisor of assessments.

Thursday, the county board unanimously appointed Krafft to replace Stephanie Kennedy, who retired Aug. 8. Under the terms of the resolution, Krafft will serve no longer than 60 days (compensation: about $19,000) and/or until a permanent replacement is identified.

Also, the board approved an IT upgrade for voter registration.

The board awarded a $98,000 contract to Governmental Business Systems for $98,000 for the purchase of hardware, software and maintenance of a voter registration system.

In other matters, the board:

-Approved a pair of 5-megawatt solar energy projects on a parcel near Sheridan (Mission Township)

-Approved a resolution granting a wage increase (3.5% or $1 more per hour, whichever is greater) to non-union county employees

-Reconvenes at 1 p.m. Sept. 8, 2025