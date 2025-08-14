Bureau County Courthouse repairs begin Sept. 2

The Bureau County Courthouse will begin a modernization and elevator repair project beginning on Tuesday, Sept. 2, Bureau County Sheriff Jim Reed said in a news release. (Scott Anderson)

The Bureau County Courthouse will begin a modernization and elevator repair project beginning on Tuesday, Sept. 2, Bureau County Sheriff Jim Reed said in a news release.

During this renovation, the current Bureau County Courthouse elevator will be inoperational, the release said. Individuals requiring ADA accommodations to access the courthouse or its services during the project will need to make alternative arrangements during construction.

The project is expected to last nine to 11 weeks. This established timeline for completion could be extended due to construction needs, according to the release.

Anyone needing special assistance to contact the courthouse office you intend to visit in advance so that appropriate arrangements can be made.

Updates on the project progress will be shared as new information becomes available. For more information about courthouse department services, please visit our website: https://bureaucounty-il.gov.