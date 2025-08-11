Streator woman establishes scholarship to honor late brother-in-law, Vietnam war vet, journalist

Frank C. Oathoudt, a Vietnam War veteran and longtime newspaper journalist, is honored through a new scholarship established in his name by his family. (Photo Provided By Starved Rock Country Community Foundation)

Pam Helfers Riss, of Streator, has recently created the Frank C. Oathoudt Memorial Scholarship through the Starved Rock Country Community Foundation (SRCCF) to honor her late brother-in-law’s legacy as a Vietnam War veteran and journalist.

Oathoudt, who served as a U.S. Army helicopter pilot in Vietnam from October 1970 to October 1971, passed away at age 74 on Jan. 8, 2024, in Greensboro, North Carolina.

The scholarship will award $3,000 annually starting in fall 2026 to students pursuing careers in journalism or communications. Preference will be given to applicants demonstrating a passion for the field.

“Those who knew Frank were blessed to experience his quick wit, charm, and unique perspective,” Riss wrote in a news release.

Born in Manistee, Michigan, Oathoudt maintained strong ties to his hometown throughout his life. After completing his military service, he built a career in journalism, eventually becoming an editor before retiring.

“When not on a news desk, he was an avid reader,” Riss said in a news release. “There was rarely a topic on which Frank could not converse thoughtfully. We created this scholarship to honor how generous he was throughout life.”

Applicants will be asked to reflect on Oathoudt’s personal “roadmap for success,” which includes four steps: “Every day you must get up, you must show up, and then you must keep up. And sometimes, you might need to shut up.”

They will also be asked to describe a time when a book or piece of literature changed their perspective, reflecting Oathoudt’s lifelong love of reading.

Graduating high school, home-schooled, or community college students planning to attend a four-year college, university or professional trade school are eligible.

“Pam and her family have chosen a fitting way to honor Frank’s bravery and lifelong pursuit of knowledge,” SRCCF President Fran Brolley said in a news release. “His good name and life story will live on with the students fortunate to earn his scholarship.”

To donate or learn more about the Frank C. Oathoudt Memorial Scholarship specifically, visit Starved Rock Community Foundation’s website.

For information about creating scholarships with the Starved Rock Country Community Foundation, contact Brolley at (815) 326-1945 or fran@srccf.org.