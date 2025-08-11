Ottawa surgeon announces move to new office

Dr. Joseph Kokoszka, a general and colorectal surgeon who has practiced in Ottawa for more than 20 years, has moved to a new office at the Morris Hospital Ottawa Campus.

Along with the move, Kokoszka is now performing surgeries exclusively at Morris Hospital, where he has been on the medical staff since 2001.

His new office is located at 1306 Gemini Circle, Suite 2, Ottawa. His new office phone number is 815-364-8927.

In Morris, Kokoszka will continue to see patients in the Morris Medical Center located at 1600 W. U.S. Route 6. The phone number for his Morris office has also changed to 815-364-8927.

As part of the transition, Dr. Kokoszka will be a participating provider in the same health insurance plans as Morris Hospital. A list of plans can be found on the Morris Hospital website by going to morrishospital.org/insurance.

A graduate of Loyola University Stritch School of Medicine, Kokoszka completed a residency in general surgery at the University of Illinois, Chicago and a fellowship in colon and rectal surgery at Cook County Hospital. He is board-certified by the American Board of Surgery.

As a general and colorectal surgeon, Dr. Kokoszka treats a wide range of conditions, including appendicitis, hernias, gallstones, bowel obstructions, colon and rectal conditions, gastric ulcers, pancreatitis, breast conditions, and skin and soft tissue growths and tumors.

For more information, visit the hospital’s website or call 815-364-8927.