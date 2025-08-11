‘Dungeons & Shakespeare’ coming to La Salle Library

The La Salle Public Library will host a “Dungeons & Shakespeare” event at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 19. (Shaw Local)

The La Salle Public Library will host a “Dungeons & Shakespeare” event at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 19.

The event is a family-friendly live presentation that blends the characters and story arcs of Shakespeare’s greatest works with the gameplay elements and monsters of Dungeons & Dragons, according to a La Salle Public Library news release.

Each show will rely on audience participation and giant dice rolls. “Dungeons & Shakespeare” will be performed by Shelby Bond, an MFA alumnus in Advanced Theatre Practice from London’s Royal Central School of Speech and Drama, according to the release.

According to the release, he also is a graduate from The Second City Conservatory in Los Angeles. Over the past 25 years, Shelby has performed live for more than 1,000,000 people and has written and produced 28 plays. He has guest-hosted MTV’s “Love Line” and opened for Sarah Silverman at The World Famous Laugh Factory.

Space is limited, so registration is required. Registration can be found through the Program Portal on the library’s website, www.lasallepubliclibrary.org. Only one registration per family is necessary.

However, fantasy violence and (potentially mature) Shakespearean references are to be expected. Parental Guidance is recommended for younger attendees.