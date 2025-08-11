Auditions set for Stage 212’s production of ‘Puffs’

Auditions for Stage 212’s Fall 2025 production, “Puffs,” will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 15 and at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 16. (Scott Anderson)

Auditions for Stage 212’s Fall 2025 production, “Puffs,” will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 15 and at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 16.

Callbacks, if necessary, will be held at 10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 17.

“Puffs” is a parody play based on a beloved wizarding franchise, whose book series took the world by storm in the late 90s. For seven years, a certain boy wizard went to a certain Wizard School and conquered evil. This, however, is not his story. This is the story of the Puffs... who just happened to be there too. It’s a tale for anyone who has never been destined to save the world, according to the news release.

Stage 212 will be casting 11 people, aged 16 and older, in a variety of lead and supporting roles. Those under 18 must have parental permission.

Auditions will consist of readings from the script and improv games. No preparation is needed and familiarity with the script is not required. Video submissions will also be accepted.

All participants must fill out the online registration form at the Stage 212 website, stage212.org.

All are encouraged to audition, regardless of prior theatrical experience. Contact the director at mzomboracz8@gmail.com with questions or for more information.